Beau Noir - beautiful black. This is an embodiment of extreme scentuality. Deep, warm and rich, it’s inviting yet evokes mystique and a journey into the unknown layers of the wearer. It is right here where the magic is. The unknowns of the dark, of the Black, are not peril or emptiness. They are wonderous, expansive, powerful and Divine. For Black is the Universe. Black is indeed the backdrop for the stars and the Light. Beautiful Black. Amber, Patchouli, Cannaflower, private Oud, Ceylon Cinnamon bark, Cedarwood, Eucalyptus, Bakhoor, musk of Morocco. **