Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones

$349.95 $159.99

High-performance wireless noise cancelling headphones Compatible with iOS and Android devices. Pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) actively blocks external noise Real-time Audio calibration preserves a Premium listening experience Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback Apple's W1 chip and industry-leading Bluetooth technology keep you connected farther with fewer drop-outs With fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low. Rechargeable lithium ion battery