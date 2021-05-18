Beats By Dre

Beats Studio3 Wireless

£299.95

Buy Now Review It

At Beats By Dre

Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling Premium sound Real-time audio calibration preserves clarity, range, and emotion to deliver a premium listening experience. Block external noise Noise Cancelling continually pinpoints external sounds to block while automatically responding to individual fit and music playback. Up to 22 hours of listening time Long-term comfort is matched by a battery life of 22 hours, and 40 hours of playback when Noise Cancelling is turned off. Convenient on-ear controls Take and make calls, select tracks, control volume and voice activate with the multifunctional 'b' button controls right on the ear cup.