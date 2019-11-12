Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Beats
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-cancelling Headphones – Grey
£299.00
£199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Currys PC World
Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Need a few alternatives?
Skullcandy
Skullcandy Crusher Crusher Anc Wireless Headphone
$319.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Apple
Airpods Pro
C$329.00
from
Apple
BUY
Sony
Noise Cancelling Headphones
$349.99
$278.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Beats by Dr. Dre
Beats By Dr. Dre - Beats Studio³ Wireless Headphones
$349.99
$199.99
from
Best Buy
BUY
More from Beats
Beats
Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-cancelling Headphones
£299.00
£199.00
from
Currys PC World
BUY
Beats
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$349.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Beats
Studio3 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones
C$399.95
from
Apple
BUY
Beats
Studio3 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones
$349.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
Toshiba
Canvio Basics 2tb Portable External Hard Drive
£56.80
from
Amazon
BUY
Polaroid
Snap Touch Instant Print Camera
£139.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Lomo
Lomo Lubitel 166+ Camera
£289.00
from
Lomography
BUY
Skullcandy
Skullcandy Crusher Crusher Anc Wireless Headphone
$319.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted