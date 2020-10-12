Beats by Dr. Dre

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it’s your perfect everyday headphone. The Apple W1 chip delivers one-touch pairing with your Apple devices and unique features like Siri integration. The headphone stays true to its predecessor with bold styling and streamlined design. And since it’s durable, foldable, and wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless is the ultimate portable listening device. Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless listening The award-winning sound and design you've come to love from Beats Up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use Sleek, streamlined design that's durable and foldable to go everywhere you do Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls Comes in Black, Red, Rose Gold, Satin Silver, and Satin Gold What's in the Box: Beats Solo3 wireless headphones Carrying case Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B) Quick start guide Warranty card