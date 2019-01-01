Beats By Dre

Beats® Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - Neighborhood Collection

Powerbeats3 Wireless. Live in Color.Live in color with the Beats Neighborhood Collection, featuring Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, and Beats Pill+ styled for the ones out there making it happen and the streets where they do their thing. Make a statement wherever you go with powerful, wireless sound in fresh colors: Brick Red, Turf Green, Asphalt Gray, and Break Blue. Play on.WIRELESS THE WAY IT SHOULD BEPowerbeats3 Wireless is ready to work when you are. They instantly set up - just power on and hold near your iPhone - and then simultaneously connect to your Apple Watch, iPad and Mac*. With Class 1 Bluetooth technology, Powerbeats3 Wireless keeps up during tough workouts. POWER MEETS ENDURANCEBring on the hours of training because Powerbeats3 Wireless are now powered for the long haul with the efficiency of the Apple W1 chip. With up to 12 hours of battery life and an optimized design for improved comfort and immersive sound, you're free to push through the most challenging workouts. Sweat and water resistance provides the necessary durability for strenuous workouts and weather. READY WHENEVERFast Fuel lets you spend more time charging forward and less time recharging. A quick 5-minute charge generates enough power for a typical hour-long workout so you'll have the confidence that music will be on your side. Use the RemoteTalk to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume and activate Siri. COMFORTABLY UNSTOPPABLE An improved ergonomic design makes way for clear, dynamic sound powered by dual-driver acoustics. Powerbeats3 Wireless comes with multiple eartips for a personalized and comfortable fit while flexible, secure-fit earhooks optimize stability. The result is authentic, wide-ranging sound with dynamic highs and powerful lows for an immersive listening experience. *Requires iCloud account and macOS Sierra, iOS 10, or watchOS 3What's in the Box?