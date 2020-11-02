Beats by Dr. Dre

Beats Flex All-day Wireless In-ear Earphones

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Adorama

Flex all dayIn your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you're listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you'll always be ready for what's next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they're in your ears and pausing when they're attached around your neck. The Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with durable Nitinol construction while four eartip options offer a personalized fit. And when you're not wearing them, the magnetic earbuds keep Beats Flex tangle-free as they easily coil up into your pocket or purse.The music stops when you doLess charging. More flexing. Beats Flex boasts up to 12 hours of listening time for all-day use. If you need a little extra power, 10-minute Fast Fuel charging gives 1.5 hours of playback when battery is low.Driven by premium soundBeats Flex employs a dual-chamber acoustic design and a proprietary layered driver to achieve outstanding stereo separation with rich and precise bass response. Laser cut micro-venting provides ear pressure relief, and the optimized driver angle ensures clear, crisp sound. An advanced digital processor fine-tunes your audio for an accurate and emotive listening experience. The result - rich, powerful sound that keeps you inspired all day long.Make the connectionStay connected no matter where your day takes you. With Class 1 Bluetooth technology, Beats Flex offers extended wireless range and fewer dropouts. An advanced built-in microphone helps reduce wind noise for elevated voice clarity and call performance. On-device controls allow you to adjust volume as well as manage music, take calls, or activate voice assistant.Powered by the Apple W1 chipThe Apple W1 chip seamlessly integrates Beats Flex into your world of Apple products. Simply power on and hold near your iPhone or iPad. From there, your Beats Flex are ready to be used with any Apple device that is synced to iCloud so you can seamlessly switch between products, check battery status, or share whatever you're listening to with someone else via Audio Sharing.Listen with a friendAudio Sharing lets you wirelessly share audio with Beats Flex and another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods. From a song, to a podcast, or even a movie-some things are better together. Now you can easily share whatever you're listening to on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and each control your own volume. Simply bring the second set of compatible Bluetooth headphones near your Apple device and connect with a tap. All that's left to do is listen-together.