Beats Fit Pro Earbuds

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games Three distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling, and Transparency Mode, and Adaptive EQ Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri” Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds Up to 6 hours of listening time (up to 24 hours combined with pocket-sized charging case)