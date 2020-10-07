United States
Beats
Beats Ep Wired On-ear Headphones
$129.95$99.95
Beats EP wired on-ear headphone in black delivers masterfully tuned sound. Durable, lightweight design reinforced with stainless steel Take calls and control music on your iOS and Android devices with the microphone in the RemoteTalk cable Battery free for unlimited playback Adjustable vertical sliders for a personalized fit
