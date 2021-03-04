Wray

Beatrice Dress – Parrot Check

$246.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wray

A swingy midi dress with a full skirt and relaxed short balloon sleeves. Features a v neckline and side seam pockets in Parrot Check. True to size 100% Cotton Machine or hand wash delicate, hang dry Color: Parrot Check Emily is 5'6" and wearing a size S. Emi is 5'5" and wearing a size 3X Made, fair trade, in Hong Kong; Designed and developed in NYC. See our sizing guide here. See our return policy here. Questions about this product? Email info@wray.nyc. All images © WRAY INC.