Jack Black

Beard Grooming Kit

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

A well-rounded regimen for an unbeatable beard. Four-step beard care routine features everything needed to cleanse, condition, soften, and style. Keep your beard smelling fresh and feeling clean with the creamy, Beard Wash. To maintain clean lines around the beard, the unique transparent formula of Beard Lube Conditioning Shave allows you to see where you are shaving. Natural oils help reduce razor burn and irritation. Beard Oil is specially formulated to provide natural shine and hydration to beards and mustaches while treating the skin underneath. Helps to soothe irritation caused by dryness, ingrown hairs and bacteria. Keep facial hair well-groomed and neat with this handcrafted, travel-friendly beard comb. Beard Grooming Kit includes: Beard Wash (1.5 oz.) Beard Lube Conditioning Shave (1.5 oz.) Beard Oil (1.0 oz.) Beard Comb