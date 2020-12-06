Bearaby

Bearaby Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket 15lbs

$249.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

Naturally weighted with thick organic cotton yarn, the Napper is designed to mimic the calming effects of deep touch pressure (it feels like being hugged or cuddled). And unlike other weighted blankets, which are often filled with glass or synthetic beads that make noise when you move around, this soft, breathable, hand-knit version is totally silent—not to mention totally machine-washable.