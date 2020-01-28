Huckberry

Beanie

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Huckberry

From early mornings at the campsite to cold evenings around the fire pit, a reliable beanie keeps your head properly shielded from the bouts of winter weather that otherwise send freezing chills to your core. To make sure that our Huckberry Beanies lasted you more than just this upcoming winter, we teamed up with a Japanese manufacturer that specializes in knitted headwear. We let their expertise speak for itself and added a proud little Huckberry tree tag at the front for a minimalist beanie that is hard-wearing and handsome as hell.