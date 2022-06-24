Staud

Bean Gathered Crystal-embellished Beaded Leather Shoulder Bag

$296.05

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes STAUD's 'Bean' bag is adorned with twinkly crystals inspired by starry night skies. Covered with black beads too, it's made from soft black leather and has space inside for just the essentials. Size & Fit This item’s measurements are: Handle Drop: 21cm / 8.3in Depth: 5cm / 2in Height: 11cm / 4.3in Width: 23cm / 9.1in Details & Care Black leather (Goat, Cow) Zip fastening along top Comes with dust bag Weighs approximately 1.1lbs/ 0.5kg