Bealuz Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask - Exfoliant For Soft Feet In 1-2 Weeks, Peeling Off Calluses & Dead Skin, For Men & Women 2 Pairs

$15.99

Do You Want to Get Soft & Smooth Feet?Bea Luz’s exfoliating foot peel mask is the total foot care solution to unveiling youthful skin that appears healthy, hydrated and baby soft. This mask is infused with natural exfoliants and nourishing ingredients that shed the outer layer of dead, dry and rough skin over the course of 1-2 weeks after using the treatment.Give this mask a try risk-free!Here is what Cara wrote in her ★★★★★ Five Star Review:I was AMAZED by how well this work. Pedicures don't really work as effective as this product! I haven’t had my feet look this well in years. On day four I didn’t see anything but day five I had lots of shredding. I am very pleased with the result!CAUTION:1. For external use only. 2. Do not use this product if you are pregnant or nursing. 3. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. 4. Patch test required if first use of this product. 5. If skin irritation occurs, stop use. 6. Keep out of reach of children 7. Please store in a cool place. FAQ:★Do you reuse the same booties?No. Please discard after one use.★If it painful when it peels?There is no pain or discomfort.