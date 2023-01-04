BOMBEX

Beaded Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator

✔Triple-Action Stimulations: William Thrusting Vibrator features a thrusting mechanism, rotating beads, and a rabbit vibrating unit - an ultimate penetration sex toy for intense sexual pleasure ✔Rotating Metal Beads Take Toe-Curling Pleasure: The bunny vibe is with a shaft that's perfectly curved to target the g-spot and rotating beads that create the friction you desire unlike any other ✔Automatic Thrusting Gives Your Arm a Break: The thrusting function is what really takes your pleasure to the next level, with one user saying it even made her get off for the first time ever ✔Independent Classic Rabbit Ears: The cute bunny ears of this clitorals stimulator feature 10 intense vibrations & seperately control to create tantalizing tickling sensations against the clit or nipples that you won't resist ✔Simple & Easy Operation: With the 3 seperate buttons and 10+3 modes, you'll find your favoriate pattern easily. The strength of each pattern is perfect for hitting most of people's deeper sweet spots as well as the clits