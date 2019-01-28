Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
Urban Outfitters

Beaded Phone Bag

$19.00
At Urban Outfitters
Keep your phone in pretty sight with this beaded bag by UO, made completely in plastic beads. Fits your smartphone in a slim, rectangular silhouette, with an open top and long strap that can be worn on the shoulder or across the body.
Featured in 1 story
16 Cell Phone Crossbody Bags To Buy
by Michelle Li