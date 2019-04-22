TRUSS

Beaded Party Bag

$465.00

Buy Now Review It

At Truss

Using over 4,000 glass beads, the Beaded Party Bag was hand-beaded by the indigenous Huichol (pronounced wē-ˈchōl) artisans. Traditionally, Huichol art is created to communicate with the spiritual world. Their super colorful beaded masks, jewelry, and animal carvings are inspired by the visions of their Shamans and their art is seen as offerings to their deified ancestors. Many artisans have been forced to migrate to big cities leaving behind their traditions and essentially cutting off the next generation of weavers. Committed to continuing their craft story, TRUSS has for the last 2 years partnered with several communities of hand-beaders, mostly from very remote parts of Nayarit, Mexico. Our glass beads are imported from the Czech Republic and then shipped to the artisans. Around five to six days later the tote is sent to our all-women workshop in Oaxaca City, where the finishing touches are added, and finally it is sent to you. Please take great care with this little guy, while each bead has been reinforced twice the overall structure of the bag is delicate! Proceeds from all purchases aids in the development of artisan communities in Mexico and our work with the women's education non-profit Fondo Guadalupe Musalem in Oaxaca.