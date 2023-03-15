Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Staud
Beaded Heart Clutch
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Need a few alternatives?
OlenaMolchanova
Yellow Leather Clutch Extra Large
BUY
£187.85
Etsy
Kurt Geiger
Rainbow Clutch
BUY
$66.00
$165.00
Nordstrom
Bottega Veneta
The Mini Pouch Bag
BUY
$3600.00
Farfetch
Rooper
Mini Aurora In Burgundy Velvet
BUY
£65.00
Rooper
More from Staud
Staud
Janet Dress
BUY
$595.00
Staud
Staud
Tini Crystal Bag
BUY
$350.00
Staud
Staud
Solange Heel
BUY
$350.00
Staud
Staud
Embroidered Veil Game Over
BUY
$195.00
Staud
More from Clutches
Staud
Beaded Heart Clutch
BUY
$295.00
Staud
Charles & Keith
Merial Metallic Accent Velvet Clutch - Lilac
BUY
$66.00
Charles & Keith
OlenaMolchanova
Yellow Leather Clutch Extra Large
BUY
£187.85
Etsy
Mango
Feathers Bag
BUY
£59.99
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted