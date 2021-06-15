Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Zara
Beaded Fruit Necklace
$9.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Combination necklace with multi-colored beads and fruits. Contains small pieces. Not recommended for children under three years of age.
Need a few alternatives?
MarshmallowTreasures
Cherry On Top Beaded Necklace
BUY
$15.00
Etsy
DANNIJO
Biarritz Necklace
BUY
$118.00
Revolve
Madewell
Beaded Fruit Chain Necklace
BUY
$39.50
Madewell
Collections by Joya
Deco Diamond Monogram Pendant Necklace
BUY
$23.97
$78.00
Anthropologie
More from Zara
Zara
Floral Print Hat
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Crochet Hat
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Bucket Hat
BUY
£17.99
Zara
Zara
Beaded Fruit Necklace
BUY
$9.90
Zara
More from Necklaces
LOFT
Cherry Charm Necklace
BUY
$29.99
$34.50
LOFT
Madewell
Beaded Fruit Chain Necklace
BUY
$39.50
Madewell
MarshmallowTreasures
Cherry On Top Beaded Necklace
BUY
$15.00
Etsy
shopsswell
Fruit Salad Bead Necklace
BUY
$16.00
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted