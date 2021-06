Madewell

Beaded Fruit Chain Necklace

$39.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Fruit flavor: Each teensy little strawberry, lemon, cherry, orange and banana on this gold-plated chain necklace is beaded by hand. Length: 15 1/2". Brass, seed bead. Lobster clasp closure. Nickel-safe. Clean your jewelry after each wearing with a soft cloth. Import. NA054