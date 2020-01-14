KAI Top

Beaded Eyeglass Chain

$13.59

Features: 1.New modern eyeglasses chains. Useful and stylish link chain for eyeglasses, sunglasses or reading glasses so that you don't have to worry about losing your glasses any more. 2.This simple and elegant lightweight eyeglass chain features beautiful flower style faux pearl beads. Comfortable for daily use. 3.Simple and elegant design makes you look more professional and fashionable and add a lot of charm for you! Tons of compliments follows you here while wearing it 4.It will be a perfect gift for Christmas, valentine's day, mother's day, anniversary, birthday or for your friends or family and every girl who you loved. 5.Adjustable rubber grips with stainless steel beaded coils, which will keep your glasses secure around your neck and sunglasses hanging comfortably on your chest, or on top of your head. Not easy fall off. Easy to install and disassemble. 6.The overall length measures approximately 73cm, 28.7". Total Weight:22g. There will be slight difference, because its was measured by hand. 7.2pcs clear white round anti slip eyewear retainers will be given as a free gift to you for long lasting enjoyment of your eyeglass chain. Specifications Material:Faux pearl beads, rubber connector, metal Package includes: 1x Sunglasses holder chain 2x Clear Rubber ends The glasses in the pictures are not included