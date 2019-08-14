Skip navigation!
Handbags
Cross-Body
Zara
Beaded Bucket Bag
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Leopard print bucket bag. Sparkly beaded animal print exterior and handle. Chain shoulder strap. Lined interior. Drawstring closure.Height x Length x Width 8.3 x 5.9 x 3 inches (21 x 15 x 7.5 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
Sandast
Canary Crossbody Bag
$300.00
Preserve
JADEtribe
Maroc X Body Chain Bag
$154.00
Accompany
Kara
Ring Crossbody Bag
$345.00
Need Supply
Mossimo
Crossbody Handbag With Fringe
$19.98
Target
More from Zara
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
Zara
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
Zara
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
Zara
More from Cross-Body
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
Shopbop
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
Nordstrom
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
Nordstrom
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
Target
