Miabella

Bead Ball Stackable Ring

STYLISH AND INSPIRATIONAL - Add a touch of glam with our minimalist beaded ring in sterling silver. Handmade by our finest Italian artisans, high polished graduated beads gives this unique design a modern and timeless appeal. This dainty ring is just as stunning with a pair of jeans and t-shirt or a dressy outfit. Wear alone or stacked with other rings for a cool fashion statement. CHOICE OF 18K YELLOW GOLD PLATED OVER SILVER OR PURE 925 STERLING SILVER - Crafted of 925 sterling silver to give your jewelry a brilliant shine. Hypoallergenic and nickel-free, this makes a great choice for those with very sensitive skin. Unlike cheap metals, sterling silver will not irritate your skin. MADE IN ITALY - Italian jewelry is much more than a fashionable and elegant choice. Its superior design, craftsmanship and durability is unmatched by any other country in the world making it a solid investment. Miabella offers high quality affordable Italian sterling silver jewelry for women and men, for everyday wear and for all occasions. Authenticated with 925 ITALY trademark. PERFECT GIFT FOR HER - A simple ring that embodies modern luxury with style, it makes a perfect gift for mom, daughter, wife, sister, grandma, best friend, girlfriend or for you. Surprise someone special with a gorgeous band ring they are sure to love. VISIT OUR STORE: For a full selection of sterling silver rings, bracelets, necklaces, hoops, stud earrings and authentic coin jewelry. GIFT BOX INCLUDED - Miabella jewelry is shipped in an elegant gift box, ready to treat yourself or a loved one for any anniversary, birthday, wedding, graduation, Christmas, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day and any other holiday or special occasion gifting. From cool modern to classic designs, Miabella offers high quality affordable sterling silver jewelry for women and men, comfortable for everyday wear and for all occasions. 30-day, 100% money-back guarantee. Make a chic statement with this handcrafted sterling silver graduated bead ring. A modern and timeless design ready to be worn with absolutely everything. Wear alone or as a stacking style. Made in Italy