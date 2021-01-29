Tower 28

Beachplease Luminous Tinted Balm

$20.00

At Tower 28

Free Shipping $30+ or by adding 1oz SOS Rescue Spray What is it? A multi-purpose tinted balm that blends seamlessly for a natural luminous finish. No cakiness. No harsh lines. Just beautiful, sun-kissed skin. Lucky you. 3 shades inspired by the colors of the Santa Monica sunset: Magic Hour - sun-kissed rosy nude Golden Hour - sun-kissed orange Happy Hour - sun-kissed coral pink What can I expect? That golden/magic/happy hour glow all day long. Hello, summer! How do I use it? For cheeks and lips. Just tap tap, blend, and layer for bolder color! What else should I know? This silicone-free formula is made with skin-loving plant-based ingredients like green tea extract and aloe vera extract that gives a skincare boost with every application.