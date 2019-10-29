Kristin Ess

Beach Wave Curling Iron – 1″

TELL ME EVERYTHINGPeople always ask me why they would need a curling iron versus a curling wand. The answer is simple; you use a curling iron when you want sleeker, shinier, more polished waves/curls. Use thus 1" curling iron to get beachy, bohemian waves, or small to medium curls. This is my go-to curling iron for bobs, lobs and pixie cuts.POLISHED CURLS + BEACHY WAVESBend the ends for a more polished look, or slide the curling iron straight through your ends for a more undone, relaxed look.QUICK + EFFICIENTTitanium barrel with temperature sensing rapid heat technology outperforms ceramic, delivering fast, even heat, for more consistent curls and longer lasting stylesSHINE ONNegative ions lock in moisture, enhance shine, and eliminate frizzSMOOTH OPERATORSuper smooth barrel, with ergonomic thumb grip and heat resistant cool tip, minimizes friction on the hair and eliminates creasingTO EACH THEIR OWNDigital display + 4 temperature pre-sets (up to 425° F) allows you to customize the temperature based on your hair type and textureSTRESS LESSAutomatic shut-off after 30 min of non-use, built-in safety stand, and 9 ft swivel cordFor video tutorials and additional product information go to kristinesshair website or follow @kristin_ess