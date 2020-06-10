Eyeko

Beach Waterproof Mascara

$26.00

Product Description Our innovative brush evokes the ripples of a wave designed with a subtle dip in the straight brush to sweep up lashes for instant length and volume. Densely packed, soft bristles coat every lash for a clump-free, volatized flutter that lasts all day. Formulated with sunscreen, coconut oil and waterproof pigments to ensure color won’t run or fade. Black. Created in London. Made in Korea. Brand Story For your eyes only.