Eyeko

Beach Waterproof Mascara

£19.00

At LookFantastic

Eyeko's Beach Waterproof Mascara is a lengthening and curling black mascara that takes lashes from beach to bar. Completely waterproof and cruelty free, the vegan mascara delivers maximum coverage, lifting, curling and volumising every lash with lasting effect. The innovative brush has been designed to mimic the ripples of a wave; it has a subtle dip to sweep up lashes for instant length and thickness. The densely packed, soft bristles effectively coat every lash to inspire a fluttery, fanned-out effect with colour that stays put without running or fading. Formulated with sunscreen, Coconut Oil, conditioning fruit extracts and waterproof pigments. Housed in a zero-waste squeezy tube. Paraben free. Vegan.