Eau de Juice

Beach Please Eau De Parfum

$55.00 $24.98

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Make Waves. Introducing Beach, Please Eau de Parfum from the Eau de Juice collection served by Cosmopolitan. A fragrance that feels like a vacation in a bottle. Salty hair, don’t care! Tropical, sunny and splashy Beach, Please will have you beach hopping with notes of pineapple juice, coconut water and whipped vanilla.