Aussie

Beach Mate Miracle Hair Oil

£9.99 £6.65

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

Product Information Say hello to your new BFF in a bottle! This lightweight formula, with Australian Macadamia Nut Oil, Safflower Seed Oil and Coconut Oil will help to protect your hair and restore your beached-out locks, leaving hair looking silky, smooth and fabulously shiny.