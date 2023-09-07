Kip&Co x Ken Done

Our Kip&Co x Ken Done terry beach bags are generously sized for all kinds of uses. The sturdy construction and terry towelling material makes it the perfect daily go-to to get you through life's big and little adventures. 100% organic printed cotton terry. Rectangular shaped shopper bag with front patch pocket. Original prints, designed in Australia. Ethically made in India. Kip&Co is proudly carbon neutral, independent and female founded.