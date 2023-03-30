Moxi

Beach Bunny Roller Skates

$169.00 $119.00

TOP-QUALITY & DURABLE ROLLER SKATES - These lifestyle roller skates are man-made using a drum-dyed vinyl material and a Moxi Dri-Lex lining material. The skates have a high-impact Marvel aluminum plate with strong metal trucks for optimal support. EASY TO LACE & COMFORTABLE FIT - These adjustable skates have an easy lace system that makes adjusting the skates simple. The padded tongue helps you slip on the skates for a snug yet comfortable fit. Check the size chart before making your purchase. FASHIONABLE AND STYLISH DESIGN - The Moxi Beach Bunny skate boots come in fun colors as well as colorful wheels and trendy laces. These women’s quad skates are now available in the colors Periwinkle Sunset, Blue Sky, and Peach Blanket. SMOOTHEST RIDE POSSIBLE - These ladies’ traditional high top skates have ABEC-5 steel ball bearings that are designed to reduce friction to give you a smooth ride. These skates are equipped with 58mm 78A hardness wheels that provide great cushion. DESIGNED WITH SAFETY IN MIND -The boot has a high, snug fit with extra ankle padding for strong ankle support. This product is not a children's product and is not designed or intended for use by children 12 years of age or younger.