Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
John Frieda
Beach Blonde Sea Waves Sea Salt Spray
$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Create a carefree, ocean-fresh look with full tous... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Found: The Secret To Your Perfect Beach Hair
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
Sebastian Professional
Twisted Curl Foam
$18.96
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Joico
Instatint Temporary Color Shimmer Spray
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
VERB
Sea Texture Spray
$16.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Sunday Shampoo
$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from John Frieda
John Frieda
Day 2 Revival Curl Reset Spray
C$29.45
from
Amazon
BUY
John Frieda
Day 2 Revival Dry Shampoo
$9.49
from
CVS
BUY
John Frieda
Beach Blonde Cool Dip Purifying Shampoo
C$22.19
from
Amazon
BUY
John Frieda
Hot Air Brush
$33.30
$19.31
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted