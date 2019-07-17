John Frieda

Beach Blonde Cool Dip Purifying Shampoo

C$22.19

Description take care of summer-stressed tresses with john Frieda beach blonde cool dip purifying shampoo. Infused with icy peppermint to invigorate your scalp and seaweed extracts to add moisture to thirsty, heat-damaged hair. The mild, low-pH formula lifts away product buildup that can weigh hair down, leaving it soft, shiny, and healthy-looking. The gentle formula can be used daily on any hair type or colour, including colour-treated hair. How to use john Frieda beach blonde cool dip purifying shampoo: for best results, wash hair with john Frieda beach blonde cool dip purifying shampoo and rinse completely. Massage john Frieda beach blonde smooth seas detangling conditioner through wet hair from root to tip. Rinse well. About john Frieda more than 30 years ago, the john Frieda brand was created with the opening of an exclusive London hair salon. Today, the john Frieda hair care and styling range represents this salon heritage - products that target specific problems and deliver salon-caliber results you can see and feel, but that can be achieved at home. John Frieda products are fueled by an understanding of what makes each individual hair type unique: what makes blondes brighter, brunettes shine, and frizz an ancient memory? to help your hair meet its perfect match, the solution has to be tailored to what your hair needs. Isn’T it time you had the hair you’ve always wanted?