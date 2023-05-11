Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Habitat
Beach Bar Gazebo With Stools
£400.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Habitat
Need a few alternatives?
Dunelm
Montreal 6 Seater Dining Set
BUY
£499.00
Dunelm
Habitat
Beach Bar Gazebo With Stools
BUY
£400.00
Habitat
M&S
Loft Garden Corner Sofa Set
BUY
£374.25
£499.00
M&S
Keen Gardener
Burley Hardwood Bistro Dining Set
BUY
£143.00
Keen Gardener
More from Habitat
Habitat
Beach Bar Gazebo With Stools
BUY
£400.00
Habitat
Habitat
Optimist Carafe
BUY
£9.00
£18.00
Habitat
Habitat
Skandi Tv Unit
BUY
£184.00
£230.00
Argos
Habitat
Glass Ball Bookends
BUY
£18.00
Argos
More from Furniture
Dunelm
Montreal 6 Seater Dining Set
BUY
£499.00
Dunelm
Habitat
Beach Bar Gazebo With Stools
BUY
£400.00
Habitat
M&S
Loft Garden Corner Sofa Set
BUY
£374.25
£499.00
M&S
Keen Gardener
Burley Hardwood Bistro Dining Set
BUY
£143.00
Keen Gardener
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted