A universally flattering tinted balm that provides natural buildable color for lips and cheeks. The intensely hydrating gel like formula diminishes the look of fine lines and continuously replenishes your lip's natural moisture barrier throughout the day, leaving them incredibly soft and smooth, never sticky. Micro-fine pearl pigments give lips extra dimension and a fuller pout with luminous shine in just one swipe. Enriched with globally inspired skin-loving ingredients such as prickly pear and chamomile extracts (South Korea & United States) to stimulate collagen and provide antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits. Shea butter (France) retains moisture and maintains elasticity. Vitamins C & E (Germany) protect against free radicals and provide anti-aging benefits.
Vegan Friendly. Gluten Free.