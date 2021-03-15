Keys Soulcare

Be Luminous Exfoliator

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Developed in partnership with a board-certified dermatologist, Keys Soulcare Be Luminous Exfoliator is a restorative, water-activated exfoliating powder that transforms into a creamy foam with microgranules to gently buff away dullness and reveal your skin's true radiance. An ancient green tea that's rich in antioxidants, Hojicha powder provides non-stripping exfoliation which, along with mung beans and oats, helps promote a softer, smoother texture. Among the mildest and most hydrating of the alpha hydroxy acids, lactic acid for skin is a hardworking multitasker that gently exfoliates for a brighter appearance. Once every couple of days, take the time to polish your skin and your spirit with this illuminating ritual that will leave you shining from the inside out. Cruelty-free. All Keys Soulcare products are free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, formaldehyde, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, toluene, coal tar, lead, mercury, acrylamide, hydroquinone, and over 1,600 other ingredients from the EU Cosmetics Regulation's list of prohibited substances. Spread the light!