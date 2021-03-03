Free People

Be Happy Set

$108.00 $49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 58984600; Color Code: 020 Stand out in this so cool set from our FP Beach collection featured in a two-toned design with off-the-shoulder long sleeve top and coordinating, slouchy one-piece for a done-in-one look no matter the occasion. FP Beach Effortless seaside designs for a laidback, throw-on-and-go approach to dressing. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Top Length: 29.75 in Top Bust: 45 in Sleeve Length: 24.25 in Dress Bust: 43.5 in Dress Length: 46.5 in