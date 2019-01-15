Amazon

Be Fearless: 5 Principles For A Life Of Breakthroughs And Purpose

Philanthropist, investor, and technology pioneer Jean Case brings to life the five Be Fearless principles common to the people and organizations that change the world.This book is a call to action for those seeking to live extraordinary lives and bring about transformational change. When National Geographic Chairman Jean Case set out to investigate the core qualities of great change makers, past and present, from inventors to revolutionaries, she found five surprising traits all had in common. They weren&rsquo-t wealth, privilege, or even genius. It was that all of these exceptional men and women chose to make a &ldquo-big bet,&rdquo- take bold risks, learn from their failures, reach beyond their bubbles, and let urgency conquer fear. Throughout Be Fearless, Jean vividly illustrates these principles through storytelling—-from her own transformational life experiences, to Jane Goodall&rsquo-s remarkable breakthroughs in understanding and protecting chimpanzees, to celebrity chef José- André-s&rsquo- decision to be a &ldquo-first responder&rdquo- and take his kitchen to the sites of devastating hurricanes to feed the hungry, to Bryan Stevenson&rsquo-s ambitious efforts to end incarceration inequities, and more. She shares new insights to stories you might think you know—-like AirBnB&rsquo-s tale of starting from scratch to transform the hospitality industry, to John F. Kennedy&rsquo-s history-making moonshot—-and gems from changemakers you&rsquo-ve never heard of. Weaving together storytelling, practical tips and inspiration, Be Fearless will teach you how to put the five fearless principles to work so that they too can spark the sorts of remarkable breakthroughs that change the world.