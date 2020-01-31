Belei

‘be Bright’ Daily Duo Kit

$40.00 $30.00

Vitamin C Moisturizer Details: Treat your skin to the latest technology in vitamin C delivery. This moisturizer blends hyaluronic acid with botanical complex that helps skin appear smoother with daily use. Vitamin C Moisturizer Application: Apply after cleansing, cover face, applying with fingertips in an upward, feathering motion starting at the base of your neck or chin. It can be used day and night to help skin appear brighter and smoother. Use alone or under makeup. If using during the day, we recommend following with sun protection. Vitamins C + HA Serum Details : Harness the clarifying power of vitamin C with this daily treatment. The silky, lightweight serum includes an effective layer of hyaluronic acid to leave skin feeling hydrated and refreshed. Vitamins C + HA Serum Application: Apply after cleansing and before moisturizing. Place a few drops on fingertips, then spread over entire face, avoiding the eye area. For best results, use at night but can be used under makeup once fully absorbed. For best results we recommend you use this serum at night. If using during the day, we recommend following with sun protection. Good to Know: Our Vitamin C Moisturizer and Vitamin C + HA Serum, is designed to for all skin types, including sensitive skin. If you have very sensitive skin, begin by using once every other day to see how your skin reacts. You can also consult with your doctor or dermatologist about topical Vitamin C use. Contains two full-size Belei favorites: Belei Vitamin C Moisturizer, 2 Fluid Ounce (60 mL) and Belei Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Serum, 1 Fluid Ounce (30 mL) For all skin types, even sensitive skin; anyone looking to address dullness and help skin appear brighter and smoother.