BDG

Ryder Striped Denim Overall

$99.00 $34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Striped denim overall from BDG in a straight-leg silhouette with classic workwear accents. In a relaxed fit with low, open sides + adjustable, thick racerback straps that clasp at the apron chest. Features buttons at the hips + workwear accents throughout.