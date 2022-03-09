United States
BDG
Ruched Dip-waist Flare Jean
$79.00
At Urban Outfitters
\A pair of jeans with a dipped v-waistband from BDG. Cut with a low rise at the front and a slim leg that flares towards the ankle. Topped with a distressed waistband and ruching at the front. Only available at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 53% Cotton, 23% rayon, 22% polyester, 2% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Low rise - Flare leg - Full length - Model is 5’9” and wearing size 26 - Measurements taken from size 28 - Waist: 28” - Rise: 6.75” - Inseam: 34” - Leg opening: 22”