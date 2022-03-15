Urban Outfitters

Bdg Ru Slouchy Skate Jean

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At BDG

Product Sku: 67815324; Color Code: 051 A slouchy pair of skater jeans from BDG. Loose fit in the leg that hits below the ankle. Featuring contrast stitching and utility pocket detailing. Wear the elastic-back waistband as a high rise or slouched down on your hips. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - High rise - Straight leg - Full length - Model in Black is 5”11 and wearing size 27 - Measurements taken from size 28 - Waist: 29.5” - Rise: 13” - Inseam: 31.5” - Leg opening: 20”