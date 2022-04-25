BDG

Bdg Low-rise Seamed Cargo Jean

$143.00

At Urban Outffiters

Product Description A pair of workwear-inspired cargo jeans from BDG. Dropped low-rise fit, so you can wear them at your natural waist or low and slouchy. Cut with a relaxed wide leg. Topped with 5-pocket styling and seamed detailing throughout. Zip fly. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Dropped rise - Wide leg - Full length - Model in Green is 5’10” and wearing size 26 - Measurements taken from size 28 - Waist: 32.5” - Rise: 11” - Inseam: 32” - Leg opening: 24”