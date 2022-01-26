BDG

Bdg High & Wide Jean

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 67787267; Color Code: 053 Classic straight-leg jean from BDG in rigid denim. Offers a relaxed fit from the high waist down to the ankle-length hem. Topped with pockets and a zipper fly. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - High rise - Wide leg - Ankle length - Model in Light Blue is 5'10" and wearing size 28 - Measurements taken from size 28 - Waist: 28” - Rise: 12” - Inseam: 27.5” - Leg opening: 23”