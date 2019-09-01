Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
BDG

Bdg High-rise Cropped Kick Flare Jean

$64.00$59.00
At Urban Outfitters
New-essential jeans from BDG. High-waisted and relaxed through the hip and thigh in washed-black comfort-stretch denim with a kick flare at the cropped-above-the-ankle length. 5-pocket styling; zip fly. Only at Urban Outfitters.
Featured in 1 story
7 Classic Pairs Of Denim Every Woman Needs
by Us