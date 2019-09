BDG

Bdg Corduroy Button-front Overall Dress

$69.00 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 48185334 ; Color Code: 041 Button-through overall dress by BDG that's perfect for layering with your favorite tees and more. Features a square neckline and adjustable button shoulder straps. Finished with a mini length. Content + Care - Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 59 and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 33