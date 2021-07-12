Urban Outffiters

Bdg Claudia Tricot Wide Leg Track Pant

$69.00 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 61214698; Color Code: 060 Throwback-style tricot track pant from BDG. High-waisted cut offers a relaxed fit through the wide leg with pintuck accents and stripes at the sides. Finished with an elastic waistband, slip pockets at the hips and embroidered logo at the leg. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Waist: 27.5" relaxed, 37" extended - Rise: 11.75” - Inseam: 29” - Leg opening: 28.75”