Brew craft filter coffee automatically.The world's first 60 oz. drip coffee maker with the precision required to brew craft filter coffee, automatically. Experience your favorite coffee at its best regardless of its origin, age or roast with precise temperature and brewing time.Automatic Presets and CustomizableWith 6 unique brewing modes you can enjoy the perfect, balanced coffee exactly the way you like it. Preset modes include Gold, Fast, Strong, Iced, Cold Brew and My Brew. With My Brew you can fine tune to your taste by adjusting bloom time, flow rate and brewing temp. Or brew pour over using a drip adapter with your favorite pour over device.Precise & Adjustable TemperatureGreat tasting coffee requires precise control over temperature, flow rate and contact time. 1. PID Control: Adjustable and precise digital temperature control. 2. Pump: Select from 3 different flow rates to optimize contact time. 3. Thermo-Coil Heating System: delivers water that is more pure than typical brewing systems that use aluminium.Gold Cup StandardIn Gold Cup preset mode, The Breville Precision Brewer™ automatically adjusts the water temperature and brew time to meet the standards set by the SCA.Auto 'Steep and Release' TechnologyBreville's patent pending Steep & Release valve holds the water in contact with the coffee when small cup volumes are being brewed without the carafe in place, automatically.My Brew SettingAllows you to customize the parameters like bloom time, brew temperature and flow rate to suit the particular coffee you’re using - whether its more floral, fruity, earthy and so on.Dual Filter BasketsBrew any volume of coffee exactly how you like it with the Flat Bottom & Cone Filter baskets, both included.