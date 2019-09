Black + Decker

Bcrk17b Compact Refrigerator

$109.98

1 Full Width Glass shelf;Manual Defrost 1 Full Width and 1 Half Width Door Shelf accommodates 2 Liter and Tall Bottles Adjustable Thermostat Control and Leveling Legs offer ultimate versatility Full Width Freezer Compartment with Ice Cube Tray Reversible Door and Space Saving Flat Back Design lets you fit it just about anywhere 1 Year Warranty on parts & labor; 2 Year Warranty on compressor Energy Star Certified